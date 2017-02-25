It has been a long wait but the first Lamborghini Centenario has finally been delivered. The lucky first recipient of the highly limited Italian supercar is a Sheikh from the United Arab Emirates.

The first Centenario to be delivered is one of the 20 coupés finished in an interesting shade of orange. In addition to the 20 coupés, 20 more convertibles will soon find their way to their respective owners, bringing the total production of the supercar to just 40 vehicles.

Lamborghini Centenario 1 of 2

The Centenario was revealed at last year’s Geneva Motor Show and packs a naturally aspirated V12 that is good for 770 hp and 690 Nm of torque. This translates to impressive performance on road, shifting through a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds. The speedometer will keep on running well beyond 350 km/h for those who get the opportunity.

The highly limited Lambo was called to life in honor of the 100th anniversary of the brand’s founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini. For more information on the Lamborghini Centenario, make sure to read our first release.