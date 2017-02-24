We can hear you think it: how many Tesla rivals are out there? Every electric car that even has a slight performance edge is quickly dubbed a rival for the market disrupting Tesla vehicles.

Often these performance EVs come from China, where the EV startup scene is getting bigger every year. This performance EV however, called the ‘ELEXTRA’, is being developed in Switzerland and is supposed to go into production in Germany. This is a promising start, because we can all appreciate the German built quality.

The numbers seem promising too. The ELEXTRA is said to redefine the electric super sedan, and with its four doors, four seats and four-wheel drive it promises to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds.

Elextra Super Sedan 1 of 4

The ELEXTRA will by all means be an exclusive car, with a limited production of the first model of just 100 examples. Founders Robert Palm and Poul Sohl found their ideal production partner in German motoring capital Stuttgart, where one of the leading companies specialized in low-volume manufacturing will see to the realization of their dream.

Robert Palm says: “The idea behind ELEXTRA is to combine pure lines reminding of the most exciting Italian super cars of the past, whilst being resolutely forward looking thanks to its low, sleek and beautiful design, paired with today’s most advanced technology.”

Now you would expect the gentlemen to show a concept vehicle at the world’s most important motor show next month, but Robert Palm confirmed to Belgian ‘eGear’ magazine that they won’t be present in Geneva this year, contrary to what most media have released so far.

The Swiss designer and Danish entrepreneur said soon more images of the ELEXTRA will be released so we can get a better view of their creation.