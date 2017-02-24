Rendering office E. Milano is always one of the first to jump on newly released cars and work out potential future variants such as a convertible. One of their most recent renders involves the successor of the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, the new Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Although an open-top F12 never hit the market, we don’t know the precise plans of the Italian supercar manufacturer regarding their latest prancing horse. The 812’s long coupé shape probably won’t make the most handsome Aperta, although the below renders are quite realistic indeed. It would be the shorter overhang at the rear compared to its predecessor that would make a convertible body style slightly more feasible.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Aperta Render 1 of 3

And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to put those near 800 horses to work with the top off? Currently the only other option in the Ferrari line up that gives you this much open-top power is the LaFerrari Aperta, a hypercar in an entire different ballpark and with the likes of you owning one being near zero.

So, what is the likelihood a Ferrari 812 Superfast Aperta will ever make it to production? We’ll give it a slight chance, surely there is a market for this kind of convertible action!