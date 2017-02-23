The much rumoured Range Rover Velar has been teased by Land Rover ahead of its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The SUV will fill a microscopic niche in Land Rover’s current range, slotting between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport.

The name Velar is derived from the original Range Rover prototypes of 1969. The wording is derived from the Latin ‘velaris’, meaning to veil or cover, which is exactly what Land Rover user the name for originally. It was first used by development engineers to hide the identity of the 26 pre-production 1960’s Range Rovers prior to the commercial availability.

2018 Range Rover Velar 1 of 3

Whilst the Range Rover Sport and Evoque are firmly focused on the school run and the Range Rover is suited more to off-road functionality, the Velar is said to bridge the gap more comfortably. It is also said to pioneer new consumer technology with the teaser images revealing a new multimedia display and switchgear.

In terms of styling, it certainly carries across the family looks. The teasers reveal a design that is less angular than the Evoque with plenty of chrome and other high end trim pieces to retain the luxury feel a Range Rover owner would expect. Once revealed it will likely be produced alongside the Range Rover Sport and F-Pace in the Jaguar Land Rover plant in Solihull, West Midlands.

The official unveil will take place before the Geneva Motor Show 2017 begins. Land Rover plan a full release on 01 March 2017 so we will know more well in advance of the biggest event of the year!