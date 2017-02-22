Italdesign have unveiled a stunning special edition supercar named the Italdesign Automobili Speciali. The Lamborghini Huracan-based production model will be built in an ultra-limited run of just five cars. All five are spoken for already and will be built before the end of 2017.

Italdesign is 90.1% owned by Volkswagen Group through a Lamborghini holding group. In the past few years it has focused on producing practical concept models based upon Volkswagen Group products. This year, the Italian design-house has taken a step back to its roots, creating custom coach built designs.

The Italdesign Automobili Speciali sits on a modular chassis constructed from carbon fibre and aluminium. The stunning bodywork is made entirely from carbon fibre and measures around 40 centimetres longer than the Huracan and around 5 cm wider. Scoops and aerodynamic parts are plenty and should help create high levels of downforce.

Under the bodywork is a naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V10 engine. Although no power figures have been released, we are told that the Speciali will manage a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.2 seconds with a top speed in excess of 330 km/h.

Filippo Perini, Head of Innovation Design said: “The exterior is characterised by the two sides of the same medal. Above the tornado line, outlines are distinctly softer and smoother in keeping with the Italian Gran Turismo tradition. The lower part is modelled from aerodynamics. To achieve the performances we had in mind, we had to dare beyond all limits from styling and even purely technical points of view. The outcome ensures extremely high impact without ever being design for design’s sake”.