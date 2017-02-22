For AMG’s 50th anniversary it has announced a series of Edition 50 models. The new AMG GT C Roadster gets an Edition 50 version while the C 63 Cabriolet and C 63 S Cabriolet get Ocean Blue Edition’s and the C 43 4MATIC Coupé and C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet, Night Edition’s. Each package has been carefully designed to give an extended range of equipment and a unique design.

The Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 will be limited to just 500 cars worldwide. It gets two special paint finishes, designo graphite grey magno or designo cashmere white magno. The paintwork is complemented by black chrome accents applied to the side skirt trim, the front splitter, the trim strips in the air intakes of the brand new Panamericana grille, the fins on the side air outlets in the front wings, the trim on the rear diffuser and the exhaust tailpipe trim elements.

The Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 gets cross-spoke AMG forged wheels. The interior is marked by a contrast between black and silver with silver nappa leather with grey diamond-patterned contrasting topstitching. The black AMG Performance steering wheel includes Dinamica microfibre material with grey contrasting topstitching. Needless, to say, the AMG Interior Night package comes as standard.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Editions even rarer, limited to 150 units worldwide with a new deep ocean blue colour for the fabric acoustic soft top. Other details of the car, such as the trim strips on the front and rear apron, the surrounds on the hub caps, the contrasting topstitching and the IWC design clock all feature the same colour.

The paint finishes include designo cashmere white magno and designo selenite grey magno. The front apron, the exterior mirror housings, the side sill panels plus the spoiler lip are painted in the exterior colour. The AMG forged wheels are a cross-spoke design measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. Inside, crystal grey nappa leather gets diamond quilting and deep ocean blue contrasting topstitching. Either matt silver glass fibre or high-gloss carbon fibre is fitted inside with the Edition badge in the centre console.

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Night Edition is the final special edition model. It adds black details including black dots for the diamond radiator grille, black trim strips on the front splitter, on the rear apron and the side skirts. The spoiler lip on the boot lid and the tailpipe trim elements on the exhaust system are also finished in black.

All Mercedes-AMG 50th Anniversary Editions can be ordered from 06 March 2017. With deliveries of the C 63 Cabriolet and C 63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet Night Edition from June 2017, and the AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 from July 2017.