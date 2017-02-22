That the legendary Lamborghini Murcielago for certain people remains a tough supercar to control has recently been proven by yet another unfortunate crash involving a Murcielago SV in Thailand. The owner of the rather expensive and limited V12 supercar is left with a serious hangover, and will hopefully think twice about who to lend his property to in the future.

That is correct, a friend of the owner borrowed the precious Murcielago and supposedly wanted to show it off at a party. His ‘friend’ lost control of the supercar around 3 AM crashing it into a palm tree and hitting a motorbike along the way. The driver and two of his friends are lucky to make it out alive, suffering minor cuts and bruises as a result. Needless to say, the black Lamborghini Murcielago SV was beyond saving and will swiftly be written off.

Local police said that the driver will be charged with reckless driving and damaging private property, which only serves him right. How they managed to fit in with three persons is something we are curious about, and could very well be the cause of the crash in the first place.

This is not the first Murcielago crash we have heard about. Just recently a similar crash involving a Lamborghini Murcielago once owned by Jon Olsson took place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where the driver lost control over the wheel and ended up hitting a tram pole.