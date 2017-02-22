Lumma Design are back with their own unique take on the Bentley Bentayga! The Lumma Design Bentley Bentayga gets a wide bodykit which fits the W12 model and the brand new Bentayga Diesel. Various other extras are available too with the live unveil set to take place at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 which begins in two weeks.

The official name for the Lumma Design Bentley Bentayga is “CLR B900 Wide-Body”. It takes inspiration from Lumma Design’s iconic packages for the BMW X6 M with an aggresive front spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper. The bonnet gets carbon fibre power bulges together with a tailgate and boot lid spoiler.

Carbon fibre components can be ordered with a varnished exposed carbon fibre finish or painted body colour. The exhaust tips are made from carbon fibre and feature Lumma Design signature script. Performance upgrades are in the works for both the W12 and V8 diesel engines.

Bentley Bentayga by Lumma 1 of 2

The wheels are CLR-24-RS alloy wheels which measure an enormous 24-inches in diameter. They are the largest Lumma has ever created and measure 10.5J at the front and 13.0J at the rear. They are shod with 295/30R24 and 355/25 R24 tyres. If 24 inches is too much for you Lumma Design also offers 22 and 23-inch versions.

Inside, Lumma Design offer a bespoke tailoring service using a wide variety of natural and man-made materials including leather, Alcantara, wood, aluminium and carbon fibre. Family crests and individual dedication name plaques can also be incorporated into an interior.

The first deliveries are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2017.