Aston Martin’s courtship of Formula 1 manufacturers continues with a special edition set of Vantage models. As a product of the Q by Aston Martin program, both V8 and V12 Vantage S models receive the special trim levels.

As you would expect, the Red Bull Racing Editions include Mariana Blue paint finishes as standard with either gloss Tungsten Silver or satin Mariana Blue available as an optional extra. The Vantage carbon fibre front splitter, diffuser, grille and side strakes are accented by red infills and yellow calipers.

Inside, customers get Red Bull Racing headrest embroidery, carbon fibre trim inlays, diamond-quilting and an alcantara steering wheel. Both Red Bull Racing drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, have applied their signatures to the sill and inspection plaques.

Aston Martin President & CEO, Dr. Andy Palmer said, “Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers. With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin”.

The changes are purely cosmetic. The powertrains remain the same. Deliveries will begin during the second quarter of 2017. No pricing details have been announced.