An Aston Martin DB11 was recently spotted cold weather testing alongside other Aston Martin test mules. It looks to have been fitted with a Mercede-AMG V8. The heavily camouflaged test mule indicates that the V8-powered model may be set to debut earlier than many had thought.

It seems certain that the engine hiding underneath this prototype is the 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine lifted from the Mercedes-AMG GT. The powertrain sharing came about as part of a deal struck between the British brand and the German behemoth. Recent Aston Martin’s have benefited from a range of Mercedes-Benz technology as a result of the agreement.

Customers of the new Aston Martin V8 Vantage can expect to get a car with slightly less power than the Aston Martin DB11, perhaps in the region of 525 hp. It will also prove to be significantly lighter with a price tag lower than the V12-engined DB11.

Expect the four-seater Aston Martin V8 Vantage to compete with the likes of the Bentley Continental GT and perhaps even Mercedes-Benz’ own S-Class Coupe models. The Aston should have the edge though on account of its sportier focus and (likely) improved handling capabilities.

