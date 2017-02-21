Now the Aston Martin DB11 has followed in the legendary DB9’s footsteps, it is time to look ahead and see what else the British luxury brand has in store for us. A DB11 Volante seemed inevitable, and the arrival of an open-top DB11 has now officially been confirmed by Aston Martin.

One and a half year from now the Aston Martin DB11 Volante should make its market introduction in 2018. To get a slight idea of what to expect, we present you the following gallery of spy shots.

Aston Martin DB11 Volante 1 of 7

Interesting are the announcement stickers on the test car’s body and the fact that little to nothing of the bodywork is disguised. What we see here, excluding the extra bodywork covering the rear wings, very much looks like the finished product in little over a year from now.

Concretely the metal roof has been chopped off and is replaced by a soft top. The folding mechanism and new roof will account for a slight gain in weight but it is nothing the very capable 5.2-liter twinturbo V12 cannot handle. Delivering a solid 600 hp and 700 Nm of torque and linked to the smooth ZF 8-speed automatic transmission, the future Aston Martin DB11 Volante will only be about one or two tenths of a second slower from 0 to 100 km/h compared to the regular DB11, which is not bad indeed for a soft top GT.

For reference, the DB11 hits 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, so expect the Volante to hit the same speed in about 4 to 4.1 seconds. Prospective customers looking for more open-top power should feel free to inquire after the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante.