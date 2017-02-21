Gemballa have been very quiet in recent years, so much so that they actually skipped the Geneva Motor Show over the past few years. They are back this year though with an extra-special, Porsche 991 tuning project!

The Gemballa Avalanche has been a mainstay of the Porsche tuning world since 1985. The third generation is set to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. Gemballa have teased us with two pictures today, ahead of a full breakdown of the technical data.

The Gemballa Avalanche was originally conceived in the 80’s and based upon the Porsche 911/930. The design was outrageous at the time with large wide body kits and over-the-top styling. The second generation was built upon the 991 GT2 with a Gemballa Avalanche GTR800 EVO-R.

2017 Gemballa Avalanche 1 of 2

Whilst we have very little information on the latest Gemballa Avalanche, we believe it is based upon the Porsche 991 Turbo S. Gemballa have revealed that it will produce a staggering 820 hp with more than 950 Nm of torque. Its is one of two world premiere’s, the other is the slightly less extreme Gemballa GTR 780 EVO-R.

The photos reveal that the Avalanche has not lost any of its insane character. It a carbon fibre front splitter attachment, a carbon fibre bonnet bulge (although the bonnet likely remains at the back!), a massive technical whale-tail rear spoiler and a set of iconic Gemballa exhaust pipes.

We can’t wait to find out more! We will of course be on hand at Geneva to bring you all the official information.