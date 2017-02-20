A patent filed in August last year, possibly gives an indication of an upcoming Ferrari megacar. The design was created by Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s Design Director. He is the man credited with the styling of the LaFerrari and many other modern-era Ferrari’s.

The photos reveal a car that fits the proportions of Ferrari’s most extreme model, LaFerrari. They show a design that is far more futuristic, with a more smoother design and various unique aerodynamic cues. Side blades wrap around the bodywork and a open fender vents give an aerofoil profile.

The headlights form distinctive slits while the rear taillights resemble a blade across the rear air vent. The entire rear bumper is rendered in carbon fibre with repositioned triangular exhaust vents.

If it does show a new Ferrari project then we suspect it is a custom order through the Ferrari Tailor Made program. Ferrari has its 70th anniversary this year, this might be something to celebrate with? Otherwise, it might just be a concept created in house, never to see the light of day (there are plenty of previous examples registered by Ferrari after all!)

Hopefully it is something we get to see and enjoy over the coming year!