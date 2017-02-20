Photos of the Ferrari 812 Superfast have been leaked online. The photos are the first live impression of the Ferrari 812 Superfast which debuted last week in a set of CGI images released by the manufacturer.

The photos appear to show the Ferrari 812 Superfast on Ferrari’s production line. We understand that a number of key clients have already seen the Superfast at private events. It’s not clear whether these photos have emerged from those events or whether they were taken elsewhere.

2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast 1 of 6

The Ferrari 812 Superfast will be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 with deliveries expected to take place toward the end of the year. It gets a new 6.5-litre V12 engine with a staggering 789 hp at 8,500 rpm (800 cv in Ferrari terms).

The V12 remains mid-front mounted giving it a unique place in the market, quite apart from other luxury GT cars. Maximum torque is quoted at 718 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Performance includes a maximum speed in excess of 340 Km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.9 sec.

Styling is completed by the Ferrari Styling Centre once again. It is a classic front-engine V12 shape which apparently attempts to invoke the design of the 1969 365 GTB4. The tail is visually shorter which the design is also more muscular and imposing.

It is fair to say that it has received a mixed reaction from enthusiasts, however, there is no denying that it looks imposing and has the power to back it up!