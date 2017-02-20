When a new luxury car comes out, everyone wants a piece of the action, no matter what their budget. Case and point is this Bentley Bentayga replica spotted in Iowa, United States. It looks to have been built upon a Toyota Venza, a five-seater crossover sold exclusively to eht US market.

The replica receives a new rear facia with Bentley-styled lights, a Bentley badge and seemingly very little else, while the front gets a faux Bentley grille which seems to emulate the Bentley Continental GT Supersport more than the Bentayga. It features vertical air intakes together with bonnet vents.

Bentley SUV replica 1 of 3

Badging is completed replaced with Bentley emblems while the wheels also appear to have been lifted directly from a Continental GT. It’s a mixture of Bentley models in truth, although the fact that the bodywork has been applied to a Toyota Venza means that the end result looks nothing like either the Continental GT or the Bentayga!

The Bentley Bentayga has so far been a resounding success for Bentley. It features a W12 engine and is soon to launch with a diesel V8, petrol V8 and possibly even a plug-in hybrid. It seems likely that this replica uses none of those engines and instead, sticks with either a 2.7 litre inline 4 or a 3.5 litre V6…