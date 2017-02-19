Initially known as Project Dream throughout her build process, Madame GU is a 99m superyacht delivered by Feadship in 2013. She was the largest yacht built in The Netherlands at the time of launch, a title now held by Oceanco’s 110m Project Jubilee revealed earlier this month.

Madame GU features a striking design courtesy of Andrew Winch Designs who took care of both the exterior and interior styling. The yacht which is reportedly owned by Russian billionaire Andrei Skotch accommodates 12 guests and 36 crew members. The layout has 6 cabins and 18 crew cabins, gross tonnage is rated at 2,920. At 99m, she is the 35th largest yacht in the world.

The yacht features a unique sky blue paint on the hull, but it’s the enclosed helicopter hanger that makes her even more interesting. The hull is made of steel while the superstructure is made of aluminum.

Powering Madame GU is a set of four MTU engines with a total output of 19,312 hp. The top speed is 24 knots with a cruising speed of 16 knots. The cost of Madame GU is estimated to be around €160 million.