The next generation 2019 Bentley Continental GT has been spotted cold-weather testing ahead of its expected 2018 launch. The Continental is a very important model for the British manufacturer, it is the car which single-handedly pulled the company into the 21st century.

The photos reveal heavily camouflaged front and rear bumpers. We expect that the cladding hides EXP 10 Speed 6 inspired styling with lower front and rear bumpers together with shorter overhangs and a shorter wheelbase. The side and rear wheel-arch styling remains unchanged for now, however, we expect a redesign so this test mule is likely missing important design elements for now.

The 2019 Bentley Continental GT will use a new “MSB” platform which is a joint venture between Bentley and Porsche. It is the same platform used for the new Panamera, expected to be significantly lighter than the outgoing platform with better weight distribution.

2019 Bentley Continental GT 1 of 6

Expect the bodyshell to be a hybrid of materials with a combination of high-strength steels reinforcing a body made mainly constructed from aluminium. Whilst the Bentley Continental GT will come in well below the current model, it is not expected to fall below two tonnes. After all, Bentley will want to retain that class-leading opulence it has become world-renowned for!

Powertrains under pinning the 2019 Bentley Continental GT will inevitably include the all-new W12 from the Bentley Bentayga. Expect an updated 4.0-litre petrol V8. Some are also suggesting a petrol V6 plug-in hybrid with technology lifted from the Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid!