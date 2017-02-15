McLaren have continued to tease details of the new McLaren 720S which is set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 next month. Today’s details centre around the updates for the engine. The new Super Series model will get an engine with enlarged capacity for increased performance.

The new 4.0-litre engine will power second-generation McLaren Super Series. Equipped with twin-scroll turbochargers, the V8 will help the 720S achieve a 200km/h (124mph) sprint of just 7.8 seconds with the standing quarter mile completed in just 10.3 seconds.

A new exhaust system provides a new soundtrack with an optional sports version. McLaren claim that throttle response, power and torque are all improved as well as efficiency and emissions.

McLaren P14 1 of 6

The new engine gets an optional cast-aluminium air intake plenum with McLaren Speedmark logo. The engine bay features lighting which illuminates the engine on unlocking.

McLaren have previously released details of the 720S’ new carbon fibre Monocage II body structure. The second-generation Super Series will get an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre structure. Advancements over the outgoing version allow weight saving of 18 kg over the outgoing body structure. At its lightest, this means the replacement McLaren 720S will weigh some 1,283 kg.

Full details for the McLaren 720S will be confirmed on March 7.