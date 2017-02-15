Aston Martin’s collaboration with Red Bull is one of the most anticipated hypercars of recent years. It has now been revealed that the British company will look to legendary performance engine builder Cosworth for a very special engine to fit this very special hypercar!

The bespoke 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine will be designed and built by Cosworth to power the Aston Martin AM-RB 001 Hypercar Aston Martin have indicated that they are aiming for a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio – 1 bhp per kilo. We are expecting its output to range between 900 hp and 1000 hp or more.

The Aston Martin AM-RB 001 will also feature a 7-speed transmission developed by Ricardo Engineering. It should be a paddle shift gearbox with minimal weight and maximum efficiency. British company Wipac will supply the hypercar’s full LED headlamps and tail lamps.

Its carbon fibre MonoCell will be supplied by composites specialist, Multimatic. Multimatic built the basis for the One-77 and Vulcan projects. They will work with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to produce a superb carbon fibre platform.

Rimac will supply the hybrid battery system. The Croatian company have build quite a reputation with various high performance collaborations in recent years. Alcon and Surface Transforms will supply high performance brake calipers and carbon discs which Bosch have been drafted in for the car’s electronic programs.

150 road going Aston Martin AM-RB 001 will be built, including all prototypes, with 25 additional track-only versions. First deliveries are projected to begin in 2019.