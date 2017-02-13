Rumours are circulating about an RS version of the Audi Q8 Concept which might makes its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 which starts next month. It is all but confirmed that Audi will soon launch a production Audi Q8.

The Audi RS Q8 Concept previews a range-topping Audi Sport version of the Q8. Designed to compete with the odd-ball BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe, the Audi RS Q8 Concept is expected to produce in excess of 600 hp!

Audi Q8 Coupe 1 of 8

Insiders claim that the Concept will receive a direct injection petrol engine. Possibly a heavily-fettled version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. That engine is currently in service with the Audi S8 Plus, pushing a healthy 605 hp.

Expect a much more aggressive design with an eight corner single frame grille together with Audi Sport’s traditional high gloss honeycomb grille insert and quattro lettering. Audi’s matrix laser technology is set to feature as part of a heavily redesigned front bumper.

Whatever Audi has planned for the Geneva Motor Show 2017, we will be there to see it. Stay tuned for more news ahead of the Geneva show!