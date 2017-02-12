There are quite a number of new cars to look forward to in 2017, and you can see them here from our earlier post. Geneva Motor Show 2017 will be home to most of those debuts and it’s only fit that we do a proper preview. This is what you should expect to see from the show and more so, what we will focus on during our coverage.

The McLaren 720S, Ferrari ‘F12M’, Pagani Huayra Roadster and the Huracan Performante are just a few of the highly anticipated supercar debuts. There is so much more including concepts and the latest from the tuning scene. This list will be updated regularly in the coming weeks as we approach the Geneva Motor Show 2017.

Geneva Motor Show 2017 Preview