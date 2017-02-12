There are quite a number of new cars to look forward to in 2017, and you can see them here from our earlier post. Geneva Motor Show 2017 will be home to most of those debuts and it’s only fit that we do a proper preview. This is what you should expect to see from the show and more so, what we will focus on during our coverage.
The McLaren 720S, Ferrari ‘F12M’, Pagani Huayra Roadster and the Huracan Performante are just a few of the highly anticipated supercar debuts. There is so much more including concepts and the latest from the tuning scene. This list will be updated regularly in the coming weeks as we approach the Geneva Motor Show 2017.
Geneva Motor Show 2017 Preview
26. Techrules GT86
We already saw the concept back at Geneva 2016 and one year later Techrules has the production version ready. As a concept, the output was rated at 1030bhp with a 0-60mph time of 2.5s, the top speed was 217mph. It had an interesting and unique plug-in hybrid style system. Rather than a traditional petrol powered engine, this system uses a micro-turbine to generate electricity and charge a 20 kilowatt hour Lithium-Manganese-Oxide battery pack. We will provide details of the production version in coming weeks.
25. Toyota Yaris Hot Hatch
With Toyota back in WRC, the Yaris is set to receive an even hotter FWD version with three doors. Like other WRC manufacturers, Toyota is bound to have a roadworthy version of their Yaris WRC. No details have been revealed but we expect a limited production and a power output in the region of 220hp or more.
24. Alpine A120 Coupe
Alpine revived its sports car brand with the Vision Show Car last year, months later we began seeing prototypes of what will become their first mid-engined coupe. Dubbed the A120, the new car will debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017.
23. Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Not too long ago Jaguar was still debating whether to introduce a wagon variant of their business saloon, as the market seems to be declining and competition is fierce from its German rivals. The E-Class estate, Audi A6 Avant and 5 series touring are all well established models, especially in their dominant home market Germany. To keep up with the competition, Jaguar will launch the XF Sportbrake at Geneva Motor Show 2017.
22. BMW M4 Facelift
BMW have recently updated the BMW M4 and BMW 4-Series range to offer a mildly tweaked exterior design together with a set of interior features. The car will be unveiled to the public at Geneva 2017 and even though the changes are hard to notice, the 4 Series has reached halfway its lifecycle. The M4 gets a slight power bump to 431 hp while the Competition package gets 450hp.
21. Volkswagen Arteon
With the Phaeton out of production, expect a new premium sedan from VW that will replace the CC. Little is known of this model but word is there could be a shooting brake version as well. As for the powertrain options, we expect to see VW move towards clean energy with hybrid versions leading the way.
20. BMW 5-Series Touring
With deliveries of the new BMW G30 5-Series already in play, a Touring version will join in soon after its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The boot capacity has grown to 570 litres, 1,700 litres with the seats folded down. It can now handle 120 kgs or 720-730 kgs with the seats down. The interior is pretty much the same as seen on the sedan version. No word on whether the M5 will receive a Touring version.
19. Lexus LS
The new Lexus LS was unveiled at Detroit Motor Show 2017 and competes with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7-Series and Audi A8. The new LS sports a sleeker, more Coupe-esque shape. It sits on a rear wheel drive platform which was also used for the new LC Coupe. It is 0.6 inches (1.5 cm) lower than the outgoing model with a six-side window design.
Power comes from a new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Total output is 415 hp and 600 Nm of torque, enough for a projected 0-60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time of just 4.5 seconds. The power is driven to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic torque converter transmission.
18. David Brown Speedback GT
David Brown will reveal the updated Speedback GT at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. New features include refined design, new colors and extra bespoke features. The Speedback GT is based on a Jaguar XKR chassis and drivetrain, this unique coachbuilt car costs £600,000.
17. Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint
The new Alfa Romeo Giulia has truly brought back the spirit of Alfa Romeo to the masses, the QV model has garnered popularity in a segment dominated by the likes of the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63. To spice things up a little bit, Alfa Romeo will introduce a Coupe version dubbed the Sprint with the same powertrain options including the range topping V6 used on the QV.
16. Black Cuillin
Created by Morgan rival company Eadon Green, the Black Cuillin is a retro-styled Coupe set to launch at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The teaser image released by the company resembles Morgan’s Aeromax, full details will follow soon including official images.
15. Zenvo TS1 Anniversary Edition
Zenvo will mark their 10th anniversary with a special model based on the TS1 set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The TS1 was revealed at Geneva 2016, it’s powered by a 5.9 litre twin supercharged V8 engine producing over 1,100hp.
14. Audi RS Q5
The RS brand continues to expand within the Audi Q models and the Q5 is next in line to receive a new range topping version. So far, only the RS Q3 wears the RS badge among the SUV models but that will change with the introduction of the RS Q5. Even more, there could be an RS Q8 Concept at Geneva Motor Show 2017 as well.
13. Vanda Dendrobium Electric Hypercar
Singapore’s first hypercar has been officially revealed ahead of its worldwide release at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 which starts next month. The fully electric supercar, named the Dendrobium Concept, has been designed in collaboration with Williams Group’s Williams Advanced Engineering arm and will be built by the company as a concept.
The Dendrobium Concept is the brainchild of electric mobility experts Vanda Electrics. It is set to feature advanced aerodynamics, lightweight composites and an electronic powertrain. The concept features an automatic roof and doors designed to open in a theatrical manner, reminiscent of the dendrobium genus of orchid common to Singapore.
12. Range Rover Velar
As if the F-Pace wasn’t enough, Land Rover will reveal a new SUV coupe dubbed the Range Rover Velar. It aims to compete against the likes of the Mercedes GLE Coupe, BMW X6 and Porsche Macan, at a time when SUV coupes are increasingly gaining popularity among manufacturers. We expect to see a different range of engines including both petrol and diesel as well as an SVR version.
11. Pininfarina H600 Eco Luxury Sedan
The Pininfarina H600 Eco Luxury Sedan is said to combine a luxury sedan body with a new energy propulsion system. Little is known about the show car except the it was designed and manufactured by Pininfarina for the Hybrid Kinetic Group. Information on the innovative propulsion system is available on the Hybrid Kinetic Group and appears to indicate that the engine runs on compressed natural gas, backed up by electric batteries and a small gasoline tank.
10. Mercedes-Maybach G650 4×4 Landaulet
The Maybach brand is growing at a fast rate, and it has moved up levels to the G-Class. The Mercedes-Maybach G650 4×4 Landaulet with a G65 AMG engine is the ultimate G-Class in terms of luxury. Like the Maybach S650 Cabriolet, the G650 4×4 Landaulet benefits from an ultra luxurious interior while retaining the off-road capabilities of the G500 4×4. Read our first impressions here (link coming soon).
9. Koenigsegg Agera RS and Regera
Koenigsegg has been busy with deliveries over the past couple of months, we expect to see Regera deliveries kick off soon. At Geneva Motor Show 2017, expect to see a new production Regera unit as well as the Agera RS or RSR. We shall confirm the details in coming days.
8. 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate
Following the launch of the sedan version last year, the Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate will make its debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017. Power comes from the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine tuned to produce an output of 571 hp for the normal variant and 612 hp for the E 63 S. Respective torque figures are 750 Nm at 2,250 rpm to 5,000 rpm and 850 Nm at 2,500 to 4,500 rpm for the E 63 S. Combined with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system, it is able to deliver a staggering 0 to 100 km/h time of just 3.5 seconds, setting new performance benchmarks for the performance estate market.
7. Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante
The Aston Martin Vanquish S made its debut last year, an upgrade over the normal Vanquish coupe. Deliveries of the coupe began in December 2016 and will be followed by the debut of the Volante at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The Vanquish S packs 600 hp from its naturally-aspirated 6.0 litre V12 engine. It is of course the same product evolution the original early-2000’s Vanquish experienced mid life. Larger inlet manifolds allow a greater flow of air to the engine, improving throttle response and stronger power delivery.
6. Audi RS Q8
The Audi RS Q8 Concept will debut alongside the RS Q5 model at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. We already saw the Q8 Concept back in Detroit, and is Audi’s way of getting back at BMW for the X6 and Mercedes for the GLE. That said, the RS Q8 will compete against the X6 M and the GLE 63 among others. The Q8 Concept had a hybrid powertrain but the RS Q8 should receive the same twin-turbo V8 found on other bigger RS models, more so the output should mirror that of the S8 Plus or RS6 Performance – 605 hp or more.
5. McLaren 720S
The McLaren 720S will replace the outgoing 650S, McLaren has revealed a few details about it including the use of a new carbon fibre Monocage II body structure. It will be lighter, faster and a lot of other things. The 3.8L V8 TT has done McLaren quite some wonders across their model range, the 570S alone is a really fast car so expect some gaga performance with the new 720S. Details regarding powertrain have not been revealed but we shall know that soon as it debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017.
4. Porsche 991.2 GT3
The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 facelift will harbor a plethora of changes key among them being a new 4.0L H6 unit tweaked from the 3.8L unit found on the current model. Additionally, a six speed manual transmission will be offered for the first time since the 997 GT3 ceased production in 2011. This and a few exterior changes will make the 991.2 GT3 an even more people’s Porsche. Power output should increase from the current 475hp to around 500hp found on current GT3 RS and R models. A Geneva 2017 debut is imminent.
3. Lamborghini Huracan Performante
A lighter version of the Lamborghini Huracan has been testing for quite some time now. We expect to see it at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 wearing a new badge with lightweight being the focal point just like the Gallardo Superleggera. The Huracan Superleggera is expected to receive a power boost of 10-20 horsepower or even more over the standard car, bringing output of the supercar’s 5.2-liter V10 to 620-630hp or more. Lamborghini will also strip 100 kilograms of weight from the Huracan in moving to the lightweight Performante model. With the Gallardo, the Performante was the convertible version of the Superleggera.
2. Ferrari F12M
Not its official name yet, the Ferrari ‘F12M’ will be the final version of the F12berlinetta. It will be the last naturally aspirated V12 from Ferrari and although not as exclusive as the F12tdf, its very nature of being the last N/A V12 will place it in a class of its own demand. That said, expect F12tdf prices to shake off a bit, more so, the F12berlinetta prices should fall. This model is similar to Lamborghini’s Aventador S. We expect to see it at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 in March, special viewing will be carried out before then to select Ferrari clients around the world.
1. Pagani Huayra Roadster
The Pagani Huayra Roadster will debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. Pagani has already dropped a few teasers showing what to expect beforehand. The renders reveal the new glasshouse layout with tall buttresses fitted with rows of venting. The render reveals that the front gets a front splitter similar in style to the Tempesta package. More details will follow in coming weeks.
The Huracán Performante as it will be called will not be 100 kg less than the standard LP610-4. And since it will be 40-50 kg lighter they opted for the name Performante(Performance in italian) rather than Superleggera(super light).