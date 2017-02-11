A Pagani Huayra with chassis number #16 was recently posted for sale by Japanese exclusive car dealership Bingo Sports. The 2013 Huayra has recently been equipped with the Tempesta package, giving it a further increased performance edge.

The ‘black on black’ Huayra Tempesta was the first of its kind to be imported to Japan back in 2013. Since then some 2,825 kilometers have been driven with the Italian hand-built supercar, which is now eagerly waiting for a new owner.

Japan’s first Huayra boasts a combination of a black and carbon black exterior, while the interior is finished in a combination of light grey and dark grey leather.

Black Pagani Huayra Tempesta 1 of 10

The limited Tempesta track package was installed in February 2017 and features a new front splitter, more aerodynamic rear diffuser, new shock absorbers, an anti-roll bar, upgraded tires and wheels, and a further intensified exhaust sound.

A price has not officially been released, but expect that the extra Tempesta package adds a significant premium to the already exclusive Pagani Huayra. It may cost a pretty penny, but for that money you do drive one of the rarest supercars in Japan!