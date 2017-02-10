The Steve McQueen Edition Porsche 911 R we recently reported on sold on Wednesday for a price of €515,200. 25% of the price above the R’s reserve (with a minimum of €25.000) will be given to the Gustave Roussy foundation, one of the world’s leading cancer research institutes.

This particular car was pretty big on specification, with a whole range of options and a very special ‘paint to sample’ finish. We were expecting it to achieve a bit more than the €515,200 hammer price.

The Steve McQueen Edition has a Slate Grey exterior colour with contrasting silver bonnet stripes and yellow Porsche lettering. The interior is black leather with houndstooth inserts. The most unique feature of this car is the personalized illuminated door sills inscribed with McQueen’s famous quote: “Racing is life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting.”

PTS Slate Grey Porsche 911 R 1 of 18

RM Sotheby’s Paris auction also saw a number of other high profile Porsche sales. One of 17 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S 3.6 hit €901.600, a 1988 Porsche 959 Sport sold for €1.960.000, one of 15 1998 Ruf CTR2 Sport sold for €526.400 while the oldest known 901 Cabriolet, the 1964 Porsche 901 Cabriolet Prototype by Karmann, sold for €649.600.

The star achiever was undoubtedly a Porsche Exclusive 1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet which hit a staggering €1.344.000. Whilst the expected star lot, the 1970 Porsche 917/10 Prototype, failed to sell with an estimate of €4.600.000 – €5.500.000.