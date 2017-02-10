Prices of the recently launched Mercedes-AMG E63 for the UK market have just been released. The E63 base model comes with a price tag of £78,935, while the E63 S 4MATIC+ model comes in at £88,295. UK customers looking to own an E63 S 4MATIC+ Edition One will have to pay £106,585.

The new generation E63 was launched late last year when we had the opportunity to test drive it in the Southern tip of Portugal. With all-wheel drive as standard and drift mode optionally available on the E63 S model, the new E63 has many different faces. If you are interested, make sure to read about all the ins and outs in our thorough review from last year.

The performance headlines read 571 hp courtesy of the 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo in the standard E63, and a whopping 612 hp output for the E63 S model. This catapults the E63 S from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h, which can be optionally increased to 300 km/h with the AMG driver’s package.

The released prices are as always mere starting prices, which include standard AMG Ride Control sports suspension, 19-inch AMG five twin-spoke alloy wheels, Nappa leather interior, split folding rear seats, the Comand Online package and the 12.3-inch glass covered digital cockpit display. The E 63 S model additionally boasts 20-inch AMG five twin-spoke alloy wheels, active dynamic engine mounts, AMG performance seats and a Nappa leather steering wheel as standard.

Finally the premium paid for an Edition 1 reflects itself in more custom options and styling such as 20-inch AMG cross-spoke wheels in black, designo Selenite grey magno paint and the AMG night package. On the inside standard equipment comprises AMG sports seats, a Dinamica steering wheel with yellow contrast stitching and an AMG carbon fiber trim.

Other interesting options you might want to consider are the AMG high performance ceramic brakes, which come with a £6,995 price tag and the AMG performance exhaust, priced at £1,000. UK deliveries of the brand new E-Class AMG performance model will begin in June 2017.