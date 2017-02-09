Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost believes that Formula 1 bosses need to impose a freeze on Mercedes’ engine development program until rivals catch up. Mercedes-AMG F1 has dominated the sport since the introduction of the V6 hybrid engines, winning every championship title since 2014.

Speaking to Autosport, Tost said: “I hope that earlier or later there will be a power unit parity because this is not the case currently. I hope Renault will catch up, especially because I don’t know what’s going on with Ferrari. We need Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari fighting for the championship at least.

“If the power unit parity is not coming then normally the FIA should come up with a regulation to freeze it. I would freeze the power unit from Mercedes, the others should catch up and then they freeze all of them.”

He argued that battery development should be left open as it holds the future of key areas in Motorsport and motoring in general. Additionally, Tost believes that there should be a cost cap which should be applied across all teams in their engine development budgets.

Toro Rosso used older Ferrari power units for the 2016 season, they finished 7th in the championship with a total of 63 points. For 2017, the team will use Renault power units, reuniting their old partnership.

Mercedes on the other hand has only showed improved performance in the last three seasons. They won 16 of 19 races in 2015, and 19 of 21 races in the 2016 season.