Legendary coachbuilder Pininfarina has announced a second world premiere due to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 which begins next month. Its called the Pininfarina H600 Eco Luxury Sedan and is said to combine a luxury sedan body with a new energy propulsion system.

Little is known about the show car except the it was designed and manufactured by Pininfarina for the Hybrid Kinetic Group. Information on the innovative propulsion system is available on the Hybrid Kinetic Group and appears to indicate that the engine runs on compressed natural gas, backed up by electric batteries and a small gasoline tank.

The Hybrid Kinetic Group is thought to be owned by former Chairman of Brilliance Yung Yeung. It had previously signed an agreement with rival design house Italdesign Giugiaro. We are unsure what happened to that arrangement, in any event, the company appears to be back for a second time.

The Pininfarina H600 Eco Luxury Sedan will sit alongside Pininfarina’s other world premiere, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo.

We’re sure Pininfarina will do a fantastic job of the design work. Hopefully the technology is up to scratch and we’re able to see this concept enter production soon. We will bring you further information as and when it becomes available.