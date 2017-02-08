A while back, Stephen Tyler announced the sale of his Hennessey Venom GT Spyder, the proceeds of which would benefit charity. The car was entered into Barratt Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction on 20 January 2017 and sold for a respectable $800,000. The proceeds of the auction sale will go to benefit Tyler’s charity, Janie’s Fund.

The Hennessey Venom GT Spyder is extremely rare. We’ve only seen two examples of the Spyder version of the Hennessey Venom GT. The catalogue listing revealed that just 12 Venom GT’s were produced with Tyler’s car being the fifth example produced.

Hennessey Venom GT Spyder 1 of 6

This particular car recorded a top speed of 270.49 mph at Kennedy Space Center in 2014.

It features a 7.0-liter V8 engine producing 1,244 hp for a 0-60 mph time of just 2.7 seconds and a 0-200 mph time of 14.5 seconds. As the looks suggest, it is built upon a heavily modified Lotus chassis with complete carbon fibre bodywork.

100 percent of the hammer price went to Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope and healing for vulnerable girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.