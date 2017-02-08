Alfa Romeo is turning up the heat in the premium segment with the scheduled debut of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint next month in Geneva. The coupé version of the Giulia sedan is to directly rival the BMW 4 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé and Audi A5.

As if things weren’t already intense enough in this segment, Alfa Romeo is just getting started with its revitalization. The Giulia coupé is the second variant of the Giulia and the third model to be based on Alfa’s new Giorgio platform, which is also the new Stelvio’s foundation. But there is more in the pipeline; While concrete plans for a Giulia wagon are yet to be confirmed, we expect an open-top version based on the two-door coupé to follow soon. Entirely in fashion, this model would be called the Alfa Romeo Giulia Spider.

With the near future debut of the Giulia Sprint Alfa Romeo seem to be well on course rolling out their five-year business plan since 2015. Until 2020, no less than eight models based on the Giorgio platform should hit the market. These include a RWD replacement of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta due next year, a worthy successor of the well aged 166 flagship sedan, a seven-seat flagship SUV and a replacement of the Alfa Romeo Mito in the shape of a crossover.

We expect the same engine line up from the sedan to be offered in the new coupé. This also entails the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that comes with the QV badge, taking on both the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63.