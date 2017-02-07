We have it on good authority that Lamborghini are planning to launch the Lamborghini Urus at the Shanghai Auto Show 2017. The Lamborghini SUV has been anticipated for quite some time, however, speculation has began to build over the past few days following a series of interviews given by Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali.

An interview released by Digital Trends reveals that pre-production of the Lamborghini Urus (evaluation models) will begin in April 2017 almost immediately after the Chinese release. It will prove a fitting debut as the Urus concept was first unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show 2012, prior to receiving the go ahead for production.

Customers will get the chance to see the Lamborghini Urus before the official unveil at private showings due to take place in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The Lamborghini Urus is expected to use the MLB platform with substantial modification to move it away from the Toureg, Cayenne and Q7. Lamborghini will engineer carbon fiber replacements for parts of the platform in order to give it that insane feeling every Lamborghini is born with.

It will be a numbers car with Lamborghini expecting to shift 3,500 per year alongside 3,500 supercars. The Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy is being expanded to cope with the additional strain imposed by increased production lines.

Lamborghini are expected to finally embrace hybrid technology with the Urus. We expect a hybrid version to launch at some point in the product life cycle. Domenicali also discussed the possibility of some semi-autonomous technology making it into a production Lamborghini for the first time.