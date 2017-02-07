Ebay occasionally throws up some pretty strange listings. Things you would assume that nobody would want. This Ferrari F40 Replica for example…

The owner explains that he took it in part exchange recently. It was built 30 years ago, during the very first year of Ferrari F40 production using a Triumph TR7 platform and a Rover 3.5 litre V8 engine.

According to the seller, the original owner spent a grand total of £19,000 creating this replica. The owner presumably used it for 5 years and it has stood still for another 25, until something happened which forced its sale.

Ferrari F40 Replica 1 of 9

From the photos, it looks as though it has seen better days. Coated in direct and with patches of rust, it looks nothing like the glorious Ferrari it tries to emulate.

As much as the listing tries to shed good light on this Ferrari F40 replica, it fails to leave any positive impression. The owner explains that the car is in superb condition and runs. For £2,995 it seems certain to be a complete waste of time and money.

There are some things which should just be left to rot. This Ferrari F40 Replica is one of them…