This afternoon, photos of the Mercedes-Maybach G650 4×4² Landaulet leaked throughout social media. It appears that the car was uncovered recently in Namibia with the photos shared through several instagram channels. It gives us a complete view of the latest G-Wagen set for a Geneva Motor Show 2017 release.

Given its size, it does not surprise that we are seeing leaked photos ahead of the official launch. We are not sure why the Mercedes-Maybach G650 4×4² Landaulet was spotted in Namibia. It follows on from the recent Grand Tour episode which exposed the stunning scenery of the west African country.

The photos reveal that the car that most people thought was a G 4×4² Pick-up is in fact the first Maybach SUV. The Landaulet is a famous body-style championed on previous high end Mercedes-Benz and Maybach models. It separates out the driver from the passengers with a convertible top allowing for an open top experience.

From the name, it is evident that the Mercedes-Maybach G650 4×4² Landaulet gets the same engine as the new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet. That engine is a 6.0-litre V12 with an output of 630 PS. The Carbiolet is limited to just 300 examples, expect the Landaulet to be even more exclusive.

Mercedes-Maybach G650 4x4² Landaulet 1 of 6

There is no word on when Mercedes-Benz actually intended to release official details on the Mercedes-Maybach G650 4×4² Landaulet. We hope that we will be able to share full details very soon. We will of course make sure we bring you a closer look at this incredible machine when we see it in Geneva next month!