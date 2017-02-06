Maserati North America just recalled almost 40,000 of its Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante models in the U.S. following the discovery of two defects that could lead to fires.

The first defect concerns the front seats of models built from 2014 until 2017. Adjusting the electrical seats could potentially lead to a short circuit as explained in documents that were recently filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Part of the batch are also 10,879 Quattroporte and Ghibli vehicles built in 2014 and 2015 that could possible have fuel-line leaks. This already marks the third major recall for Maserati in just a year time. Last year in May the luxury brand had to recall 20,000 Quattroporte and Ghibli models built from 2013 to 2015 in China due to a defect that could affect the rear wheel.

In March 2016 the automaker recalled 28,235 vehicles in the U.S. for floor mats that got trapped between the car’s accelerator pedal and carpet.