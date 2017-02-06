Semco took delivery of their second Pagani Huayra BC today in Munich. The purple and carbon fibre design differentiates it from the first car Semco had delivered last week which featured a white design with red central striping. It looks visually similar to the Lewis Hamilton Zonda although we do not think that the two are connected!

The Semco duo join a Zonda Tricolore and another standard Huayra at the Semco headquarters. We believe that they are the first two cars to leave the factory. We know that a green carbon fibre Huayra BC is also practically complete and ready for delivery. As a reminder, these cars are part of a 20-car limited production run at a cost of €2.35-million plus local taxes.

The Pagani Huayra BC was first announced almost a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show 2016. It features a 6.0 liter V12, twin turbocharged AMG engine with an extra 30 hp. It now produces 750 hp brake horsepower together with 1,000 Nm of torque.

The Huayra’s aerodynamic package was completely redesigned with a new front splitter and rear spoiler. Weight has been shed, a new a 7-speed transverse gearbox fitted, a new front and rear subframe, new suspension uprights and four-way adjustable Öhlins dampers, the latest Brembo carbon ceramic brakes and an e-diff at the rear.

It is a work of art!