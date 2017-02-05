Ranked as the second shipyard in the world in the construction of yachts above 24m, Sanlorenzo has never been shy when it comes to pushing boundaries in the yachting industry. Specifically in the exploration segment, the Italian shipyard has mastered the art of building expedition yachts as seen with their 460EXP model range.

This range comprises of 42.78m yachts built to explore the seas while retaining the superyacht status at the same time. The 460EXP has proven so successful since its launch in 2015, the shipyard has sold five units already, more will be delivered throughout the next two years. Featured here is superyacht X, the second unit from the 460EXP range. The vessel was built for a Mexican owner and is finished in pearl grey.

X 1 of 17

The hull is made of steel while the superstructure gets an all aluminum body. Like all explorer yachts, X is built to provide maximum fun while at sea especially when it comes to watersports. That said, outdoor spaces are massive and the water toys are among the best you can find on any yacht. There is a foldable seaplane and a U-Boat Worx submarine just to name a few.

The water toys are stored on the main deck aft, same location where you find the counter current swimming pool. This area can be transformed into a large beach club when the water toys are out playing on the sea. Guests can also have lunch here with easy access to the water via the swimming platform.

The main saloon and interior spaces were treated to soothing finishing materials such as natural wood and leathers. There is an ambience of natural light inside accompanied by free flowing air thanks to the huge sliding doors, guests will experience sea breezes from any given direction. There are six cabins including five guest cabins on the lower deck, two of them are VIP suites. The accommodation is good for 10-12 people with a crew of up to 9 members.

X is powered by two CAT C32 Acert engines rated at 1319 HP each, the maximum speed is 16 knots and a cruising speed of 11 knots good for a range of 4,000 nm.