Everybody loves a good Sunday afternoon drive when there is usually little traffic and we have the road to ourselves. For the owner of this yellow Audi R8 V10 Plus however, things did not exactly go as planned.

The Netherlands’ rural landscape is home to plenty of canals and rivers and when you have finally found a quiet stretch of road, there is a good chance water is running beside it. Losing control over the wheel happens to the best of us, but ending up in the water and seeing your $150,000+ supercar drown is another level of nightmare. Having a ‘bad Sunday’ does not even begin to cover it.

By the looks of it the driver and possible passenger of the German registered R8 made it out safely and the rest is for the owner’s insurance to take care of. All photos are courtesy of Marc Brugman.