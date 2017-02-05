Pagani Zondas are masterpieces of the automotive world. From their classy exteriors that look like no other car on the road, to their handcrafted AMG V12 Engine that produce such a distinctive howl, Zondas are already a sought after classic that continue to drop jaws and rocket in value.

As the Zonda morphed from the original C12 way back in 1999 to the many special editions before the Huayra spawned in 2011, each and every model earned its own reputation and charm of character. Aggression was added as aerodynamics developed and the final cars in 760 guise had another level of menace and racecar about them. This unique Zonda Uno features the styling of the later Zonda Cinque series. The car was built and customized for Ana Al-Thani, a member of the Royal family of Qatar. His cars are known for their lightblue colour with his Ferrari 599, Lamborghini Murciélago LP670-4 SV and a Koenigsegg CCXR being known globally for causing chaos in London.

The car has since been sold and is now at hypercar specialist SPS in Hong Kong for a routine service of its 7.3 liter V12 AMG V12 engine producing 700hp which is more than the 678hp of the Cinque. Ron Alder kindly took these photos for GTspirit – the car is still at the showroom so stop by to catch a glimpse of this bonafide legend!