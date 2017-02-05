Mercedes fans that cannot wait for the X-Class to come out can always opt for this custom Mercedes-Benz G 500 4×4². The rather eccentric version of the famous G-Class gets an open backend and will essentially be a smaller version of the insane G 63 6×6 AMG which is currently not being produced anymore.

With Austrian Magna Steyr having recently announced big expansion plans it seems like more space will be devoted to a variety of versions of the popular G 500 4×4². The Convertible variant of the G 500 was spied in Lapland undergoing cold weather testing and will be the last edition G-Class before the next generation takes over in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz 500 4x4² Pick-up
1 of 9
Mercedes-Benz 500 4x4² Pick-up
Mercedes-Benz 500 4x4² Pick-up
Mercedes-Benz 500 4x4² Pick-up
Mercedes-Benz 500 4x4² Pick-up
Mercedes-Benz 500 4x4² Pick-up
Mercedes-Benz 500 4x4² Pick-up

The G 500 4×4² Convertible promises to be one of the sportiest available despite its massive proportions. The Convertible version will boast a longer wheelbase and will be slightly longer than the regular 4×4². Just like the boxy original, this big truck will come with plenty of power supplied by the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo. Good for 422 hp and 610 Nm of torque, the G 500 4×4² Convertible will comfortably cross the 200 km/h barrier despite its 3-tonne weight and wind gulping height.

#MercedesBenz teases G500 4×4 Squared Convertible 😱 #Mercedes #Gwagon #GTspirit

A photo posted by GTspirit.com Cars & Luxury (@gtspirit) on

Interested? With a €250,000 price tag you better make sure to start saving. If you want some buying motivation, make sure to check out our earlier feature on the G500 4×4² giving you plenty of reasons to want one for your own garage, if it fits at least.

SHARE
Website
Niels joined the GTspirit.com team early 2014 starting out in marketing and sales. His passion for cars, photography and travel led him to become a multi-employable asset for GTspirit.com.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY