Mercedes fans that cannot wait for the X-Class to come out can always opt for this custom Mercedes-Benz G 500 4×4². The rather eccentric version of the famous G-Class gets an open backend and will essentially be a smaller version of the insane G 63 6×6 AMG which is currently not being produced anymore.

With Austrian Magna Steyr having recently announced big expansion plans it seems like more space will be devoted to a variety of versions of the popular G 500 4×4². The Convertible variant of the G 500 was spied in Lapland undergoing cold weather testing and will be the last edition G-Class before the next generation takes over in 2019.

The G 500 4×4² Convertible promises to be one of the sportiest available despite its massive proportions. The Convertible version will boast a longer wheelbase and will be slightly longer than the regular 4×4². Just like the boxy original, this big truck will come with plenty of power supplied by the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo. Good for 422 hp and 610 Nm of torque, the G 500 4×4² Convertible will comfortably cross the 200 km/h barrier despite its 3-tonne weight and wind gulping height.

Interested? With a €250,000 price tag you better make sure to start saving. If you want some buying motivation, make sure to check out our earlier feature on the G500 4×4² giving you plenty of reasons to want one for your own garage, if it fits at least.