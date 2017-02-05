We enjoy hearing of less publicised events visited by our fans during the course of the year. Mourad Ben Photography visited the Festival Automobile International 2017 recently and shot a fantastic series of photos which we are happy to share with you below.

The Festival Automobile International 2017 took place across December 2016 and January 2017 in Paris, France. The photos reveal a stunning arrangement of concept, racing and supercars including a number of high profile, new releases.

The most eye catching for us is the AM-RB 001, the joint collaborative project between Aston Martin and Red Bull. It forms part of a new era of race-inspired hypercars set to hit the market over the coming years.

2017 Festival Automobile International. 1 of 41

Being a French event, there is, understandably, a high proportion of french displays from the likes of Citreon, Peugeot and Renault. The DS E-Tense GT concept for example, and the Renault Treznor Concept.

From the racing side of things, there was a Porsche 919 Hybrid, the car that sensationally beat the Toyotas at LeMans earlier this year. It was accompanied by a historic Porsche 917. Citreon contributed a slice of WRC flavour with the Citreon C3 WRC car!