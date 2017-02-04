Now the big news is out on the next generation Porsche 911 it is time to look at a few of the models individually. We recently presented you with a set of spy shots showing the new 911 992 series coupé undergoing cold weather testing in Northern Scandinavia. Around the same time the 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet was caught on camera too.

As you may know by now, reports indicate that the entire 2019 911 generation is likely to feature turbocharged engines only, marking the end of an era ruled by the characteristic naturally aspirated flat six that is now still home to the range topping GT3 model.

Porsche 911 Type 992 1 of 10

The 911 Cabriolet is likely to be offered with both turbocharged four-cylinder and flat-six engines. Customers will have the choice between a seven-speed manual transmission and the seven-speed dual clutch PDK when speccing an entry model, while the seven-speed PDK comes standard with the higher-end 911 models. As we have not heard of any performance data so far, it remains unclear what the potential performance deficit of the 911 convertible, if any, is compared to the coupé version.

Regarding the naturally aspirated engines, Porsche purists will be happy to hear that recent interviews suggested that naturally aspirated, manual gearbox Porsches will still have a place in the 2019 range in the form of limited special editions such as the 911R.