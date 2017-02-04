Super Bowl is just a day away. This year will see the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in the flagship NFL game. It is the 50th anniversary year for the event which see’s the Patriots make their ninth Super Bowl appearance. Their seventh with the combination of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Away from the field, the commercial spectacle of America’s biggest sporting event has produced some solid creativity. The Super Bowl is famed for its glossy advertising opportunities with some of the biggest names battling for coveted 30 and 60 second slots. This year, the average cost of a 30 second slot is estimated to be $5.02 million. Fox have secured the network rights and the advising slots will be played to an estimated 114.4 million viewers in the US alone.

With such a strong showing for the automotive industry, we thought you might like to see some of the best Super Bowl 2017 Car Commercials. After all, unless you are in the US, it is unlikely you will get to watch them!

MERCEDES-AMG – BORN TO BE WILD

The Mercedes-AMG advertising slot is the company’s fourth. It is based upon the cult 1969 film Easy Rider which stared Peter Fonda and stars the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster directed by the legendary Coen Brothers. The advert will air during the 4th quarter as a 60 second slot. It combines a typical route 66 biker bar with Fonda, Steppenwolf and the sensational Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster. What’s not to like?

KIA

Kia was the first company to announce their Super Bowl 2017 advertising slot. They have secured a 60-second spot in the third quarter to advertise the hybrid Kia Niro. It is their 8th year advertising at the Super Bowl. This year they received support from Melissa McCarthy who is on an eco-mission to protect the whales, the trees and the ice cap… exhausting work…

AUDI

Whilst Volkswagen are noticeably absent from the commercial spots this year (it’s not difficult to work out why), group brand Audi have purchased a 60 second ad. The concept is accompanied by the hashtag #DriveProgress. It sees a young girl take part in a cart race with her father pondering sex equality. Audi have used the tag line “Progress is for everyone” to raise an important topic. It’s the 9th Audi Super Bowl advert.

BUICK

The Super Bowl is noticeably lacking in US manufacturers this year. Ford and Buick have both purchased slots, for Buick it is only the second year with a 60 second 1st quarter slot. The advert features Cam Newton annihilating a junior American Football game with Miranda Kerr watching on…

LEXUS

Japanese brand, Lexus have a 60 second slot this year, advertising the recently revealed Lexus LC. This one lacks a storyline although it does feature a voiceover by Minnie Driver and a performance by dancer Charles Lil’ Buck Riley.

FORD

The final video we have to show you is Ford’s contribution. Ford are returning after a three-year break. Their 90-second Super Bowl commercial will air just before kickoff. Set to the backing of Nina Simone’s I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free and narrated by Bryan Cranston, the advert focuses on technological innovation and even features a glimpse of the Ford GT!