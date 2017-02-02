Wald International has form with tuning some of the most luxurious cars in the world. It has tackled every modern-era Rolls-Royce since the Phantom so it comes as no surprise that the Rolls-Royce Dawn should receive exactly the same treatment as its predecessors!

The Wald Black Bison Rolls-Royce Dawn looks visually similar to the package currently offered for the wraith. The front headlights are different for the Dawn and the front facia is also revised with an interesting colour scheme accenting a set of LED daytime running lights.

Wald Black Bison Rolls-Royce Dawn 1 of 10

The front facia receives less sculpting but features similar sized air intakes. The side skirts, front fender vents and side coach lines appear identical whilst at the back, the rear facia, diffuser and exhaust are also identical to the Wraith. The rear bootlid spoiler appears to be the only item missing at the back. The information we have received suggests it car be ordered and fitted to the Dawn.

The final part of the package is the Wald Duchatlet D41C wheels measuring 22 inches!