On cue, the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+ Estate and E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate have been released. They follow in the hot on the heels of the sedan and will receive a public unveil at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 next month.

At the heart of the the Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate is the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine tuned to produce an output of 571 hp for the normal variant and 612 hp for the E 63 S. Respective torque figures are 750 Nm at 2,250 rpm to 5,000 rpm and 850 Nm at 2,500 to 4,500 rpm for the E 63 S. Combined with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system, it is able to deliver a staggering 0 to 100 km/h time of just 3.5 seconds, setting new performance benchmarks for the performance estate market.

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate features a cylinder deactivation system as standard. Power is routed through an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi Clutch Technology) 9-speed sports transmission combined with a wet clutch. The four wheel drive system features fully variable torque distribution on the front and rear axles for the first time, optimising traction. The E 63 S even comes with a drift mode!

AMG Dynamic Select is available with four different drive programs including the familiar “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport Plus” and “Individual” settings. They adapt characteristics such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension, steering, ESP and all-wheel-drive system. The ‘S’ version comes with a race drive program.

For the first time on an AMG estate, the bonnet of the E 63 Estate is inset between the wings and bumper, similar in style to a Coupe. It gives the front end a tighter, more sporting look. The wheel arches are 27 millimetres wider which also helps. The front apron features flics in black and a large front splitter. New side sill panels and a apron insert with a diffuser frame the back with two high-gloss twin tailpipe trims finishing it off.

Of most interest to customers of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate is the capacity. It boasts between 640 and 1,820 litres depending upon how the rear seats are configured; the largest in the performance estate segment. A new setting on the rear seats allows a 10-degree steeper angle, generating an additional 30 litres of cargo volume. The seats are split 40:20:40.

AMG fit full-support multi-chamber air suspension together with a four-link front axle design. The new three-chamber air suspension system is adjustable for stiffness by activating or deactivating individual air chambers. This changes depending on the drive program. The E 63 also features a mechanical rear-axle limited-slip differential, while the S model comes with an electronically controlled version. The E 63 Estate’s dynamic engine mounts are unique for this segment.

Inside, the usual blend of high quality nappa leather, performance steering wheel and seats is promised. Stylistic tweaks tell this car apart from the other, inferior models. As you would expect, the E 63 Estate features many of the same autonomous features as the standard E Class models. Drive Pilot for example assists the driver with semi-automated driving in traffic jams or on routine trips.

An ultra-exclusive version is available for the first year. The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate “Edition 1″ gets designo selenite grey magno or optional in designo night black magno with the AMG Night package and light grey stripes above the side sill. AMG also throw in a set of 20-inch 7-twin-spoke forged wheels, painted in matt black with high-gloss polished rim flange amongst other cosmetic items.

We will see the Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 next month. We assume it is able to order immediately with a sales release in April 2017, and a market launch scheduled to start in June 2017.