Pininfarina’s latest work has been teased ahead of the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The work was carried out by Fittipaldi Motors and is presented as the first of a series of cars created with input from Formula 1 world champion and 2 time Indy 500 winner, Emerson Fittipaldi. The end result is expected to be named the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo!

As the name suggests, the collaboration between Pininfarina and DTM specialist HWA is destined for the Gran Turismo video game franchise. Fittipaldi’s track knowledge and development input has been a key part of the project.

Other than the small teaser image you see above, very little is known about the concept. We suspect that it will be a track-only project perhaps with a limited production run.

Pininfarina often keep their Geneva Motor Show cars top secret until the very last moment. Last year we saw the Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept, an innovative fuel cell racing car. The year before was the Ferrari Sergio which enjoyed a limited production run.

We will be reporting live from the Geneva Motor Show 2017 this year so stay tuned for the official information.