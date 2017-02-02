A brand new McLaren 570GT hammered for $480,000 at the 2017 Naples Winter Wine Festival which closed on January 31st. Finished in Silica White over saddle tan interior, the new British sports car claimed the winning bid which included several other cars such as the very first 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder delivered in the US. Altogether, a sum of $15 million was raised at the event with all funds and proceeds going to the Naples Children & Education Foundation that caters for more than 200,000 children.

The Naples Winter Wine Festival is the largest wine auction event in the world, it began in 2001 and has so far raised over $161 million. Funds focus on areas such as oral health, mental health, primary care and vision.

That said, the 570GT at the event became the most expensive of its kind to be sold at an auction. Retail prices for the 570GT start at $201,450. It’s powered by the successful 3.8L V8 twinturbo V8 developing 562 bhp and 600 nm of torque.