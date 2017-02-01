The BMW 5 Series Touring has now been officially unveiled ahead of the Geneva Motor Show 2017 which starts at the beginning of next month. As expected, many of the features which debuted in the saloon model are carried across to the estate. It was designed with the European market in mind, continuing a model line that spans 25 years. Four engines will be available from launch with two getting BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

A firm emphasis has been applied to weight reduction, management and distribution. Standard specification includes rear air suspension with automatic self-levelling while Dynamic Damper Control, Adaptive Drive system with active roll stabilisation, Integral Active Steering (now available in conjunction with xDrive) and M Sport suspension with a ten-millimetre drop in ride height are available as optional extras.

The suspension side members and tailgate are made from aluminium which helps to improve stiffness. The success of the emphasis on weight is the reduced fuel consumption and emissions which are 11 per cent lower than the previous 5 Series Touring when compared side by side.

The subtly modified styling is translated across too. It has that distinctive BMW look with a strong style line running from from to back. The standard LED headlights give the front a new look with a redesigned BMW kidney grille sitting between the two. The roof line looks better proportioned than the car it replaces with heavily raked D-pillars and a roof spoiler with integrated auxiliary brake light.

The 5-Series Touring has always been about interior space though. The boot capacity has grown to 570 litres, 1,700 litres with the seats folded down. It can now handle 120 kgs or 720-730 kgs with the seats down. It has a 40 : 20 : 40 split/folding rear seat backrest with an electric remote backrest release (operated by pressing a button in the boot). The rear tailgate is split with a separately-opening rear window and automatic tailgate operation available as an optional extra.

The rest of the interior is much the same as the saloon. The 10.25-inch Control Display is now freestanding, in flatscreen form. All of the seats benefit from greater head-, shoulder- and legroom, while the backrest contours and longer seat surfaces and extended kneeroom improve comfort in the back. Soundproofing is greatly improved while the interior allows up to three child seats to be fixed securely and comfortably across the rear seats.

As with the saloon, the BMW 5 Series Touring gets BMW’s latest autonomous driving systems including crossing traffic warning and Priority warning, Lane Change Assistant and Lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection. They provide steering and lane control assistance from walking speed up to 210 km/h (130 mph). Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function can now factor in speed restrictions detected by the Speed Limit Info system.

The entry level 5 Series Touring is the BMW 530i Touring with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet generating 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It gets an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds. A second petrol model, the BMW 540i xDrive Touring is available with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, eight-speed Steptronic transmission and all-wheel-drive system . It generates 340 hp and peak torque of 450 Nm, delivering acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds.

Two diesel options include the 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine in the new BMW 520d Touring with 190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm. A choice of six-speed manual gearbox or eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 8.0 seconds (or 7.8 seconds with the automatic). Finally, the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel unit is available for the BMW 530d Touring with the option of rear wheel drive or xDrive. It produces 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm. Combined with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, it manages 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.8 seconds (or 5.6 seconds with the automatic).