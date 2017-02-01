Sad news has reached us from Goodwood. Rolls-Royce have officially closed production on the Rolls-Royce Phantom. The news brings to an end, one of the British brand’s most successful models to date and leaves a large gap in the market.

The Phantom was unquestionably the grandest car on offer. The final car to leave the factory was commissioned by a Rolls-Royce collector. It is an extended wheelbase limousine with a 1930’s ocean liner theme. The exterior colour is Blue Velvet, with a twin coachline and ocean liner motif to the shoulder. It is complemented by pinstripe tyres and a solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy.

Very Last Rolls-Royce Phantom VII 1 of 7

Inside, the last Phantom uses tone-on-tone embroidery combined with Powder Blue leather. It gets handcut lambswool carpets.The clocks, featured in both the front cabin and the partition wall have been designed to evoke the style of the radio clocks that adorned grand ocean liners. The Bezel, expresses 24 time zones, sitting proud of the main clock.

Whilst another page in the 90 year-old Phantom book is now closed, we are expecting to see a successor soon. Rolls-Royce have very big boots to fill. The new car will get an all-new architecture, replacing the 13 year old structure underpinning the outgoing Phantom.