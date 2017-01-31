Singapore’s first hypercar has been officially revealed ahead of its worldwide release at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 which starts next month. The fully electric supercar, named the Dendrobium Concept, has been designed in collaboration with Williams Group’s Williams Advanced Engineering arm and will be built by the company as a concept.

The Dendrobium Concept is the brainchild of electric mobility experts Vanda Electrics. It is set to feature advanced aerodynamics, lightweight composites and an electronic powertrain. The concept features an automatic roof and doors designed to open in a theatrical manner, reminiscent of the dendrobium genus of orchid common to Singapore.

Williams Advanced Engineering’s involvement is to provide technical assistance for the Dendrobium concept. It will provide expertise in race-bred aerodynamics, composites, batteries and electric drivetrains. Although no official details have surfaced on the exact powertrain, some news sources have suggested that the Dendrobium concept will be equipped with four YASA motors.

Dendrobium Concept 1 of 2

A projected 0-100 km/h (62 mph) of less than 3 seconds seems possible with a top speed of 320 km/h (about 200 mph). Range is expected to be at 240 km (150 miles) with the ability to charge 30 minutes for 100 km of range.

The interior of the Dendrobium will feature the finest Scottish leather sourced through Bridge of Weir Leather Company. It has been chosen as the lowest carbon tannery and leather product in the world.

Vanda Electrics CEO Larissa Tan, explained: “Dendrobium is the first Singaporean hypercar and the culmination of Vanda Electrics’ expertise in design and technology. We are delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering, world-leaders in aerodynamics, composites and electric powertrains and Bridge of Weir Leather Company, makers of the finest, lowest-carbon leather in the world. The Dendrobium is inspired by nature and rooted in technology, a marriage of design and engineering – I can’t wait to reveal the car to the world in March.”

Although nothing official has been said, a production run seems a possibility with 10 to 20 cars. We will find out more at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 which starts at the beginning of March!