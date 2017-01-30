Although we are still waiting for official information, Aston Martin have dropped photos of the new Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante onto their social media channels. The new photos reveal an entirely predicable look for the British convertible which is expected to gain the same updates as its Coupe sibling.

The stunning Aston Martin Vanquish S Coupe was released at the Los Angeles Motor Show 2016. The bodywork included a new carbon fibre splitter and diffuser together with a new exhaust system. At the front, Aston Martin developed a new front diffuser while at the rear, bumper modifications completed a subtle, yet aggressive overhaul. These new facias are carried over the open-top model with the 5-spoke forged rims.

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante 1 of 4

Under the bonnet, Aston Martin stuck with the iconic 6.0 litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine, producing 600 hp at 7,000 rpm rather than the standard model’s 6,650 rpm. In terms of chassis updates, spring rates are up by 10% all round, the Bilstein dampers are retuned with new software, there is a better balance between compression and rebound damping and the gap between Normal and Sport suspension settings was wider.

The Aston Martin Vanquish S sticks with the hydraulically assisted steering rack rather than the DB11’s electrically assisted system. The Volante will likely hit 100 km/h a few tenths of a second slower that the Coupe’s 3.5 seconds with a top speed of slightly less than 320 km/h. The performance gap, caused in part to the weight gain associated with removing the roof and slapping on a cloth hood.

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S 1 of 15

The Vanquish is due for replacement in 2018. The car that replaces it will likely use the architecture that currently underpins the Aston Martin DB11. Until the replacement arrives, we are sure that Aston Martin will find plenty of customers willing to part with their money!