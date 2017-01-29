A video has emerged showing the moment after an ex-Jon Olsson Lamborghini Murcielago crashed in Rotterdam. This particular car wears an aftermarket DMC kit and has been converted to rear wheel drive configuration. The incident took place at night, witnesses reported increased acceleration followed by a loud bang. The Murcielago apparently lost control and rammed into a pole on the nearly empty street.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that a rear wheel drive Murcielago is harder to control than the standard all wheel drive version. This particular model, the LP640-4 (now -2) comes with a 6.5L V12 rated at 631hp, Olsson had it fitted with an LP670-4 body kit and a host of other upgrades including ADV.1 Wheels, Gallardo carbon steering wheel, BRL sound system and more.