CRN Yachts launched their second largest yacht to date over the last weekend at their Ancona yard on Italy’s Adriatic coast. Christened as ‘Cloud 9’, she is hull number 131 and will be delivered to her Australian owners in April.

2017 is already a busy year for CRN as they have 3 yachts under construction namely the 62-metre CRN 137, 79-metre CRN 135 and the 50-metre CRN Superconero. At 74 meters in length, Cloud 9 becomes their second largest yacht after the infamous Chopi Chopi. She has further been praised for her unrivaled beauty. The exterior designers, Zuccon International Project admitted that Cloud 9 is the most beautiful vessel they have ever designed.

UK based Winch Design designed the interiors which boast of 2,000 GT, accommodation caters for 16 guests or 12 guests when chartering and a crew of 22 members. Below is the launch video of Cloud 9, we expect photos to follow soon before or after delivery.

Meanwhile, Burgess Yachts were in charge of the build process with Ed Beckett heading the Naval Architect team. Cloud 9 is powered by two Caterpillar engines rated at 2,682hp each, the top speed is 16.5 knots coupled with a range of 6,000 nm while cruising at 12 knots.